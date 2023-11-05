Ayatollah Khamenei Stresses Muslims Support for People of Gaza

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution held a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of Hamas's political bureau in Tehran.

In the meeting, Ismail Haniyeh presented a report to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the latest developments in Gaza and the crimes of the Zionist regime, as well as the developments in the West Bank.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for his part, reiterated his grateful for the patience and resistance of the steadfast people of Gaza and strongly censured the crimes committed by the Zionist regime with the direct support of the United States and some Western countries.Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized Iran's permanent policy of supporting the Palestinian Resistance forces against the Zionist occupation.The Leader also stressed the need for serious action by Islamic countries and international organizations and the comprehensive and practical support of Islamic governments for the people of Gaza.​