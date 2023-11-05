US Military Base in Syria Come under Attack

Islam Times - The US military base in the town of Tal Bidar in Hasakah province came under attack on Sunday.

The Iraqi sources announced that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted the "Tal Bidr" base in al-Hasakah, Syria, where American troops are stationed.The media sources did not release further details.Earlier, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq issued a statement and announced that it targeted the American military base in al-Shadadi, south of the Syrian city of al-Hasakah.Local sources on Friday night reported that the sound of an explosion was heard from inside the US base in Syria's Kharab al-Jir.The sources added that the illegal US base had come under a rocket attack.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack on the illegal US base in Syria, saying that the rockets directly hit the targets.The Resistance group also attacked a US base in Iraq's Kurdistan region with drones on Saturday morning.