Pro-Palestine Protesters Hold Rally at US Incirlik Airbase

Islam Times - Turkish people held a protest rally in front of Incirlik Airbase in southern Turkey and chanted against Israel, US, condemning attacks on Gaza.

Participants in a huge Freedom Convoy for Palestine, which set out from Istanbul earlier this week organized by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on Sunday protested Israel's attacks on Palestine in front of Incirlik Air Base in the southern city of Adana, where a number of US forces are stationed.Representatives and members of civil society groups from various cities in Turkey, as well as members of the public who support the convoy, gathered in front of the airbase, where the US Air Force 39th Air Wing Command is stationed.The group, holding Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against Israel and the US, protesting the attacks. The police stepped in when some protesters broke the barricades, trying to enter the airbase.Bulent Yildirim, the group’s head, said in a speech that there were protests against the attacks on Gaza all over Europe and the US, adding that he hopes to see more demonstrations like this.Before and during the rally, some protesters tried to enter Incirlik by throwing stones, bottles, and fireworks. The police tried to block them with pressurized water and tear gas.Yildirim was one of those affected by the tear gas, according to Anadolu Agency.After the press statement was read out, some protestors in the group left the area, while others continued their protests.