Iran FM Hails United Global Public Opinion against Israel

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister hailed the massive pro-Palestine gathering of Indonesians amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip, saying the consensus formed in global public opinion against the regime is irreversible.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, after hundreds of thousands of Indonesian people took to the streets in the capital Jakarata earlier in the day to express solidarity with the Palestinians and call for an end to Israel’s deadly siege of Gaza, Press TV reported.The Iranian foreign minister also admired the “courageous” speech of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during the protest rally.On Sunday morning, Indonesians crowded the National Monument square as they waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “God is Great” and “Free Palestine.The protest was in Indonesia’s biggest display of solidarity with Palestinians since the beginning of Israel’s deadly bombing campaign in Gaza.Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.The aggression has so far killed 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.Since the beginning of Israeli war on Gaza, Indonesians have gathered several times to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and call for peace in the blockaded enclave.