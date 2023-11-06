Hezbollah: We Will Never Tolerate Harm to Civilians, Response Will Be Firm

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued a statement denouncing the heinous “Israeli” crime on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in which the apartheid "Israeli" entity targeted a civilian car causing the martyrdom of four civilian passengers.



In the name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}



Allah Almighty is Truthful



{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

In response to the heinous, brutal crime committed by the Zionist enemy this afternoon, in which it targeted a civilian car on the Al-Muaisara Road between Ainata and Aitaroun, leading to the martyrdom of a woman and her three granddaughters, the Islamic Resistance fighters [Mujahideen] bombed the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with several Grad [Katyusha] rockets at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023.The Islamic Resistance affirms that it will never tolerate harm and assault on civilians, and its response will be firm.