Monday 6 November 2023 - 03:08

Report: War on Gaza to Cost Israel $51 Billion

The report said the estimate, equal to 10 percent of the GDP, was premised on the war lasting between eight to 12 months, being limited to Gaza without full participation by Hezbollah, Iran or Yemen, and on some 350,000 Israelis drafted as military reservists returning to work soon.

Calcalist described the ministry as deeming 200 billion shekels an “optimistic” estimate. But the ministry said it does not stand by Calcalist’s data.

Calcalist said half of the cost would be in defence expenses that amount to some 1 billion shekels a day. Another 40-60 billion shekels would come from a loss of revenue, 17-20 billion for compensation for businesses and 10-20 billion shekels for rehabilitation.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Last week, Hundreds of Israeli economists have issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, expressing concerns about the country's economic challenges and urging immediate action.   

They stressed that there is a need to immediately stop the financing of all activities that are not necessary for the war and rebuild the economy, and cautioned that the current approach will damage the Israeli economy and that new actions are required.
