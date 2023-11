Islam Times - Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in central Jerusalem calling on him to resign.

Demonstrators called on Netanyahu to step down and for the return of the hostages held by Hamas. They also held a moment of silence for victims of the attack and those in captivity.“Where were you in Kfar Aza,” chanted the protesters, referring to one of the Israeli communities that was overrun by Hamas.Nava Hefetz, a rabbi and human rights activist attended the protest. “I came here to rescue the country,” he said. Netanyahu has so far refused to take responsibility for the October 7 attack.