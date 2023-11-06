Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the United States is directly involved in masterminding the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza, stressing that the Tel Aviv regime is the real loser of the aggression against the besieged strip.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayyaa al-Sudani in Tehran on Monday. Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi was also present at the meeting.Imam Khamenei expressed confidence that the Americans are definitely complicit in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s crimes in Gaza.“Since the very first days of the Zionist regime’s attacks, all the evidence and indications show the direct involvement of the Americans in running the war,” he said.As the war goes on, Imam Khamenei added, the reasons behind the US' direct role in leading ‘Israel’s’ crimes would become more explicit.Imam Khamenei stated that the ‘Israeli’ regime cannot continue the war if the US does not provide it with military and political aid.Despite the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, the ‘Israeli’ regime is the “main loser” of the ongoing war because it has failed to restore its lost reputation and would be unable to gain it in the future, he asserted.Imam Khamenei also hailed the “good and strong” stance of the Iraqi government in supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and urged the Muslim world to exert political pressure on the US and ‘Israel’ to end the killing of the civilians in the besieged strip.As an important country in the region, Iraq can play a special role in this regard and form a new front in the Arab and Muslim world, he said.According to Imam Khamenei, Iran and Iraq can have an effective role in this regard by improving bilateral cooperation.Elsewhere in his remarks, His Eminence hailed the progress made in the economic and security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad and advised both sides to continue the progress with the same pace.The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a heroic operation that brought happiness to all the free people of the world.Sudani, however, lamented ‘Israel’s’ brutal attacks in Gaza which he described as a collective revenge against the people of the small area.The Iraqi government has made great political efforts to put an end to ‘Israel’s’ crimes in Gaza and send food and medicine to its people, he said.Sudani also expressed his country’s firm determination to improve relations with Iran and implement bilateral agreements.