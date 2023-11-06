0
Monday 6 November 2023 - 11:37

Grandmother, 3 Granddaughters Martyred in Deliberate ‘Israeli’ Attack on Civilian Car South Lebanon

Story Code : 1093745
The munition was launched from a drone directly targeting the car, in Ainata, Southern Lebanon.

In turn, ‘Israeli’ media immediately announced that the Zionist military claimed to have "bombed fighters who wanted to target a settlement with missiles."

This violation of sovereignty, and flagrant attack against civilians, marks the first of its kind and an ‘Israeli’ proof on the extent of the falsification and lies in the occupation’s propaganda.

Ainata is located adjacent to the city of Bint Jbeil and there are a few kilometers between the town and the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Villages in South Lebanon are still witnessing a largely normal movement of civilians, despite the ‘Israeli’ escalation along the occupied border.

In response to the heinous, brutal crime committed by the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombed the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with several Grad [Katyusha] rockets at 19:20, a statement read.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed in its statement that it will never tolerate harm and assault on civilians, and its response will be firm.
