Monday 6 November 2023 - 12:04

Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians

Story Code : 1093753
Tehran and Baghdad believe that the bombing of the people of Gaza should be stopped as soon as possible and a ceasefire should be implemented, Raisi said on Monday in a joint press conference with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shayyaa Al-Sudani in Tehran's Sa'dabad palace.

The Americans' claim about helping reach a ceasefire in Gaza is completely false and has no compatibility with their actions, and they paved the way for the Zionist regime to kill the Palestinians, the Iranian president underlined.

The Zionist regime collapsed after the disgraceful defeat by the Palestinian resistance forces, and the US wants to cover up this scandal with a crime, Raisi noted.

Saying that the ‘Israeli’ regime commits genocide in Gaza with the support of the US and some European countries, he added, "We believe that all supporters of the Zionist regime are complicit in this crime."

"We cooperate and support any action by Islamic countries, at the regional and international level, to prevent the Zionist regime and the American governing body from killing the innocent, oppressed people of Gaza,” Raisi noted.

He finally appreciated the position of the Iraqi Prime Minister on the Palestinian issue.

Al-Sudani, said for his part, said: "We emphasize the firm and principled position of Iraq in relation to the Palestinian issue and the struggle of the Palestinian people to realize their freedom and form an independent state with the capital of holy Al-Quds."

The recent crisis was not just caused in the wake of the October 7 operation, but it was the result of the Zionist regime's criminal policies against the Palestinian nation, which took place with the killing and displacement of the Palestinian nation, settlement policies, and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Sudani said, "Today, we talked about the privileged bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq. We witnessed that these relations have grown and expanded in many fields, so it will certainly benefit both Muslims and neighboring countries."

Referring to the recent Tehran-Baghdad security agreement, he said, "Fortunately, we witnessed that the security committee between Iran and Iraq succeeded in fulfilling its obligations regarding the border areas and places that created tension on the border and eliminated these tensions."
