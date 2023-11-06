30 Rockets Fired from Lebanon towards Israel

Islam Times - The Israeli regime military said on Monday that some 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern the Occupied Territories.

The Israeli regime military confirmed on Monday that in the last hour, some 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. It says troops are responding with artillery shelling at the sources of the fire.The projectiles not fired by Hamas — presumably launched by Hezbollah or another Palestinian faction — set off sirens in the Upper Galilee, Times of Israel reported.The Gaza Strip-based Hamas claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of rockets from Lebanon at northern occupied lands.Lebanese Hezbollah said in a statement later that its fighters targeted the Israeli occupation site of Al-Raheb on border with Lebanon, destroying its technical equipment.In a separate statement, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance said that its fighters struke the two Israeli occupation sites of Al-Malkeya, Jal Al-Deir, inflicting confirmed casualties.