Russia Intercepts Two HIMARS Rockets, Destroys 23 Drones

Islam Times - Russian air defenses intercepted two HIMARS rockets and destroyed 23 drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses intercepted two HIMARS rockets and destroyed 23 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft near Svatovo, Kremennaya and Krivosheyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, near Kurdyumovka, Vasilyevka and Kamenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and near Tokmak, Energodar and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.The Russian defense ministry also reported that the country's forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area."In the Kupyansk area, units of Battlegroup West, backed by aircraft and artillery forces, repelled six enemy attacks near the Timkovka and Zagoruikovka settlements in the Kharkiv Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 135 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," TASS quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.