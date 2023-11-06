0
Monday 6 November 2023 - 20:45

Yemen Targets Occupied Palestine with Drones

Story Code : 1093873
Yemen Targets Occupied Palestine with Drones
Following the operation, all activities in the targeted bases and airports were halted, he said.

Saree added that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to conduct more military operations against the Israeli regime in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in the Zionist regime’s all-out war on Gaza since October 7, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.
