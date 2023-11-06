Yemen Targets Occupied Palestine with Drones

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces General Yahya Saree announced that Sana'a has targeted critical targets in occupied Palestine in a drone attack.

Following the operation, all activities in the targeted bases and airports were halted, he said.Saree added that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to conduct more military operations against the Israeli regime in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation.Thousands of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in the Zionist regime’s all-out war on Gaza since October 7, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.