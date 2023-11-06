Partition of Yemen Out of Question: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Denouncing foreign attempts to split Yemen into two or three countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Yemen’s territorial integrity.

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Amirabdollahian and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg talked about regional developments, with Yemen being the top issue.The Iranian minister stressed that Yemen’s territorial integrity and unity must be protected.“Unfortunately, some want to disintegrate Yemen and some countries are talking about carving up the country into two or three countries. We consider Yemen’s territorial integrity as a must,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“Yemen belongs to all Yemenis,” the Iranian minister stated.He also talked about the developments in Palestine and Gaza, saying, “Hamas is a Palestinian liberation movement. They acted within the framework of legitimate defense in order to reclaim the occupied territories.”For his part, Grundberg presented a report on the measures taken by the UN to establish peace and calm in Yemen and reduce tensions in the country.