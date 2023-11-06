0
Monday 6 November 2023 - 20:50

No Statements Yet from Putin about Running in 2024 Election: Kremlin

When asked to comment on a Reuters report that Putin had allegedly decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, Peskov told TASS, "Putin has not made any statements on the matter yet."

"An election campaign has not yet been announced," he added.

Russia is expected to hold its presidential election on March 17, 2024.

The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) will make a decision on the date of the election in December 2023.

After that, political parties will need to hold pre-election congresses and nominate their candidates.

Putin has the right to seek another term in office but he has not clarified his decision yet.
