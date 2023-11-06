0
Monday 6 November 2023 - 20:54

US Sends Clear Message with Vague Nuclear-capable Sub Announcement

Story Code : 1093879
US Sends Clear Message with Vague Nuclear-capable Sub Announcement
US acknowledgment of an Ohio-class submarine location is incredibly rare as they represent part of America’s so-called “nuclear triad” of atomic weapons — which also includes land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs aboard strategic bombers.

The US announcement provided no other details in its online statement Sunday, though it posted an image that appeared to show a submarine in Egypt’s Suez Canal near its Suez Canal Bridge.

While Ohio-class submarines are nuclear powered and many carry nuclear arms, others carry only cruise missiles and are meant to deploy with special operations forces, leaving it vague as to whether the submarine operating now in the Mideast carries nuclear ballistic missiles.

The US Central Command separately released an image of a nuclear-capable B-1 bomber also operating in the Mideast on Sunday.

The last time the US disclosed it had a nuclear-powered sub in the region was a year ago, when Central Command head Gen. Michael Kurilla publicly inspected the USS West Virginia, which was at an undisclosed location at sea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
5 November 2023
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
4 November 2023
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
Israel Resists US Pressure to Pause War in Gaza
4 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
Sayyed Nasrallah: Before Aqsa Flood is nothing Like After It; We’re Prepared for US Fleets; Palestine to Triumph
3 November 2023
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
US Bases in Iraq, Syria Come under Fresh Drone Attack
3 November 2023