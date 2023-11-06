0
Monday 6 November 2023 - 20:56

South Africa Recalls Diplomats from “Israeli” Entity for Talks

Story Code : 1093880
South Africa Recalls Diplomats from “Israeli” Entity for Talks
"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation”.

"Cabinet has also noted the continuing disparaging remarks of the ‘Israeli’ ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the ‘Israeli’ government," Ntshaveni said.

"This is despite the contamination by the previous ambassadors to South Africa who were clear that the acts of the ‘Israeli’ government are a repeat of apartheid and no different to the apartheid act”.

"The position of the ambassador of ‘Israel’ in South Africa is becoming very untenable cabinet has decided to instruct Dirco to take necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with the conduct of the ambassador of ‘Israel’ to South Africa."
