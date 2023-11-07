0
Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 08:28

Double Operation in Al-Quds Leaves Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured

Story Code : 1093958
As news of the incident spread, Israeli occupation forces swiftly deployed heavily in the area and sealed off the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque, intensifying an already volatile situation. These events are unfolding amidst the backdrop of the ongoing Israeli brutal aggression on Gaza. Simultaneously, in the West Bank, Palestinians are enduring a series of grave injustices, including torture, arbitrary detentions, fatalities, and forced displacement from their homes.

The harsh reality of this violence is evident, with the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank alone since October 7 climbing to over 150, and more than 1,900 injured as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli occupation has intensified its harsh measures against Palestinians in response to the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

Under the guise of this operation, over 1,850 Palestinians have been arrested, the majority of whom have been detained without any charges brought against them. These alarming arrest campaigns are carried out alongside near-daily raids on cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian youth and Resistance fighters bravely confront occupation forces.

The occupation forces are resorting to arbitrary and brutal measures to suppress support for Gaza amidst the inhumane aggression that has claimed the lives of over 10,000 individuals, primarily women and children. The enormity of this humanitarian crisis remains a grave concern for those witnessing the unfolding events.
