Financial Times: The Gaza War Shifts Global Dynamics, Impacting Elections and Power Balance

Islam Times - In a groundbreaking report, the Financial Times sheds light on the diminishing optimism that followed recent ‘peace agreements’ between Arab nations and ‘Israel’, emphasizing that a broader war in the Middle East now appears more acceptable than revitalizing the ‘peace process’.

The United States, under President Joe Biden, is faced with a significant challenge as Donald Trump emerges as the frontrunner in betting markets and holds a comfortable lead in recent opinion polls across swing states that will determine the upcoming elections.The aggression on Gaza has forced the US to redirect its attention and resources away from Ukraine, leading to a direct competition for ammunition between the two conflict zones. As a result, Ukraine, already grappling with a missile shortage, finds itself contending with ‘Israel’ for limited supplies.Furthermore, the ability of Western countries to garner global support for Ukraine has been compromised due to mounting anger in the Global South over US backing of ‘Israel’.The newspaper continued that the impact of the Gaza war on the US election is significant. Biden heavily relies on young, progressive voters and Arab Americans to secure his victory. However, many within these demographics are discontented with the administration’s support for ‘Israel’. Their disenchantment could result in reduced voter turnout or support for marginal candidates, ultimately favoring Trump’s bid for the presidency.The newspaper pointed out that with the US stretched thin abroad and experiencing internal turmoil, China might seize the opportunity to assert itself as the dominant power in the Pacific and potentially the world.The United States’ continued support for Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip which has been ongoing for 31 days, under the pretext of self-defense is creating concerns. Biden claims that Israel’s aggression do not violate humanitarian or international laws, thus solidifying American backing for the Israeli occupation.In addition to military support, American officials, including President Biden himself, have made multiple visits to the occupied territories, which further demonstrate US support for ‘Israel’.