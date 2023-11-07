Islam Times - Scotland's First Minister has expressed support for pro-Palestinian marches in London on Armistice Day, criticizing the UK Government's response and stating that he is "beyond angry."

The plans have caused concerns and been condemned by the UK Government, but Humza Yousaf has said describing them as “hate marches” is “unacceptable”.The march, according to organizers, would see demonstrators begin at Hyde Park in the capital before walking to the US Embassy and not walk past the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Met Police had his “absolute and total backing” to tackle criminality.Speaking to journalists in Dundee on Monday, Yousaf was asked if he supported the march going ahead, saying: “Absolutely. I understand (the march) is taking place after the minute silence that we will all undoubtedly observe, I hear it’s not going anywhere near Whitehall or, indeed, the Cenotaph.The First Minister added: “I am beyond angry at the Home Secretary and the UK Government who seem to want to drive every issue into a culture war.“Describing those marches as hate marches is disgraceful, unacceptable.“Yes, in every single march, I’m afraid you’ll get one or two idiots who will do and say something that we all universally condemn, but to describe those hundreds of thousands in London, in cities across the UK, including here in Scotland, as full of hate or hate marches is completely unacceptable.