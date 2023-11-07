US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel

Islam Times - Joe Biden's administration has informed the US Congress that it is planning a $320 million transfer of precision bombs for Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The US State Department has approved a $320 million sale to Israel of equipment for kits that turn unguided bombs into more precise, GPS-guided munitions, according to a letter sent by the department to Congress.The report clarified the bombs would be delivered to Israel’s defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in order to be used by the government, with a clause in the agreement detailing further aid in assembly, testing and provisions of additional technologies related to the rockets.In the past week, Israel and the Biden administration have faced increasing pressure from the international community in light of the extensive loss of life caused by the ongoing war in the region, including civilian casualties.With the beginning of the second month of the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, various residential areas are still the target of Israeli bombs, and the number of victims is increasing every hour. The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has exceeded 10,000.