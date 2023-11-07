Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”

Islam Times - More than 75 young activists obstructed every entry point to Building 598 at Boeing in Missouri on Monday, where production takes place for the bombs and ammunition used by apartheid “Israel” in Gaza.

The manufacturing plant is responsible for supplying almost 1,000 bombs, which include Small Diameter Bombs and Joint Direct Attack Munitions to the Zionist entity.Boeing expedited the shipment of 1000 precision-guided munitions to “Israel” as the nation intensified its strikes on Gaza after 7 October, Bloomberg reported on 10 October.According to Bloomberg, the 250-pound Small Diameter Bombs, which are part of a deal signed in 2021, were transported to “Israel” aboard “Israeli” Air Force planes from a US Air Force base, reported.“We are joining millions of people across the US and around the world in demanding an end to 'Israel's' brutal assault on Gaza and its decades-long occupation of Palestine,” said Ellie Tang, an organizer with the anti-war youth organization Dissenters.“We urge Congress and Biden to hear the calls of millions of us living in this country and push for a ceasefire. Until Congress blocks the bombs, we will.”The blockage was organized by Dissenters, St Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee, Black Men Build St Louis, the Boeing Arms Genocide Campaign, and Resist St Louis.The activists are calling for two immediate actions: firstly, for Congress and Biden to demand an immediate halt to hostilities, and secondly, to halt arms sales to “Israel”.