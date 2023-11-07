Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have launched a large-scale drone strike against ‘sensitive’ targets in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories in a show of support for Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“A barrage of drones was launched during the past hours at various sensitive targets of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the occupied territories,” Yemen’s official al-Masirah television network quoted the country’s Armed Forces as saying in a Monday statement.The Yemeni forces added that the drone attack led to the cessation of operations at the targeted Zionist bases and airports for several hours."The Yemeni Armed Forces … will continue to carry out more military operations in support of … the oppressed Palestinian people, and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people … until the brutal ‘Israeli’ aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops."‘Israel’ launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from the incessant ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the coastal territory stood at 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those wounded over the past 31 days had risen to 25,408.The regime has also cut off one of the most densely-populated places in the world from basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.On October 31, Yemeni Armed Forces announced large-scale military strikes against ‘Israeli’ targets in the occupied territories in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the forces' spokesman, said in a statement back then that the Yemeni army had launched a “large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones” at various targets in the occupied territories.He added that it was “the third operation in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine.”“We affirm that the position of our Yemeni people towards the Palestinian issue is firm and principled, and that the Palestinian people have the full right to self-defense and to restore their full legitimate rights, and that what destabilizes the region and expands the circle of conflict is the persistence of the Zionist entity,” Saree said.