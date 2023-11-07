0
Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 10:19

Majority of Australians Struggling Financially: Poll

Story Code : 1093989
Majority of Australians Struggling Financially: Poll
The poll, which was published by independent market research company Essential on Tuesday, found that 41 percent of Australians say they are "struggling a bit" to pay bills and 13 percent reported they are in "serious difficulty" with being able to pay bills a regular concern, Xinhua reported.

It marked an increase from February when 46 percent of participants in the poll said they were either financially struggling or in serious difficulty.

Among respondents to the poll, 22 percent said rising interest rates were having a "very negative" impact on them, up from 19 percent.

Australia's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, has raised the cash rate 12 times since May 2022 from 0.1 percent to 4.1 percent.

Its board of governors will meet on Tuesday afternoon to decide on whether another increase is needed to bring down inflation.

The Essential poll found that 56 percent of Australians think the rate will continue to rise and has not reached its peak.

Thirty-six percent said they believe interest rates have peaked but will take time to go back down.

Overall, 48 percent of respondents said they believe Australia is on the "wrong track" compared to 34 percent who said the country is on the right track and 18 percent were unsure.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
5 November 2023
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
4 November 2023
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023