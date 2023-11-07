Iranian President to Visit Saudi Arabia Next Week

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next Sunday.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] will hold an extraordinary Islamic summit at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit, on 12 November 2023, in Riyadh, to discuss the brutal ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Palestinian people.The ‘Israeli’ regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's Palestinian Resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from the incessant ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the coastal territory stood at 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those wounded over the past 31 days had risen to 25,408.The regime has also cut off one of the most densely-populated places in the world from basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.