0
Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 21:03

Iranian President to Visit Saudi Arabia Next Week

Story Code : 1094077
Iranian President to Visit Saudi Arabia Next Week
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] will hold an extraordinary Islamic summit at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit, on 12 November 2023, in Riyadh, to discuss the brutal ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Palestinian people.

The ‘Israeli’ regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's Palestinian Resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from the incessant ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the coastal territory stood at 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. It added that the number of those wounded over the past 31 days had risen to 25,408.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely-populated places in the world from basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
5 November 2023
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
4 November 2023
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023