Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 21:08

Number of Journalists Martyred In ‘Israeli’ War on Gaza Rises to 48

Palestinian sources said on Tuesday that Yehya Abu Manie was martyred in an ‘Israeli’ bombardment of Gaza City, bringing to 48 the number of journalists martyred since the start of the ‘Israeli’ aggression last month.

Zionist warplanes also bombed the area surrounding the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday morning, while an ‘Israeli’ drone fired a missile at the municipality building.

The government media office in Gaza said ‘Israel’ conducted more than 250 fatal airstrikes on Gaza on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several airstrikes targeted residential buildings in the southern city of Khan Yunis, leaving at least 27 people martyred and injuring dozens of others.

Seven Palestinians were martyred in an attack on a residential building in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, while 27 were martyred in attacks on houses in Rafah.

An unspecified number of casualties was also reported in an ‘Israeli’ strike on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

‘Israeli’ airstrikes on Gaza have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

On October 17, hundreds of civilians were martyred and injured by ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The attack has been condemned as an act of genocide by many governments around the world.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared from ‘Israeli’ bombardments, which began early in October.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has urged the United Nations Secretary General to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the besieged strip to counter ‘Israel’s’ false claims that they are used as launch pad for anti-‘Israel’ operations.

Hamas noted that the claims are aimed to “justify” the Zionist regime’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

The occupation entity waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 10,022 Palestinians have been martyred in the strikes, 70 percent of whom are women and children.
