Iran FM: US Abetting “Israeli” Crimes despite Global Condemnation

Islam Times - Denouncing the US for ignoring calls for ending the “Israeli” war on Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Washington prefers to aid and abet the Zionist regime which has already fallen apart.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat decried the US’ unconditional support for the “Israeli” regime’s atrocities against Gaza.He said more than 120 countries have called for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and millions of people across the world, even in Washington, D.C., have rallied to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the Zionist war crimes.“However, the White House prefers to remain as an accomplice and stand with the fallen ‘Israeli’ regime at the expense of opposing the world public opinion,” he added.More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed in “Israeli” attacks since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood outside Gaza.As heavy bombardment continues across Gaza, 18 UN and other humanitarian organizations have issued statement calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.