Opposition Slams Netanyahu For Casting Blame for Oct. 7 On Military Reservists

Islam Times - Opposition party leaders slammed Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for continuing to deflect blame for the Zionist entity’s failure to prevent Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 onslaught, after the premier reportedly suggested that protests by reserve soldiers against his coalition earlier this year may have been a factor in the resistance group’s decision to launch the heroic operation.

“Every time, he does the same thing: tweets and then deletes, says it and then denies it. That’s his method,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said at the outset of his ‘Yesh Atid’ party’s faction meeting at the Knesset.“Except this time, it won’t work for him. I am telling Netanyahu, we will not let you conduct this one-sided discussion,” he continued, adding that his party had originally not intended to play the blame game during wartime.‘Yisrael Beytenu’ party head Avigdor Liberman and Labor chief Merav Michaeli went further in their criticism, calling on Netanyahu to resign.During a Sunday night off-camera briefing to reporters, Netanyahu linked the reservist protest movement — in which thousands of reservists threatened to refuse to show up for duty if the government advanced its highly controversial ‘judicial’ overhaul bills — with Hamas’s decision to launch its October 7 operation.This the second time Netanyahu has pushed blame for the major intelligence and operational failures on members of the military and security establishment, following previous comments that suggested that responsibility lay with the heads of ‘Israel’s’ intelligence services. Netanyahu has not joined a long list of other senior officials who have acknowledged their own responsibility for the severe strategic failure.