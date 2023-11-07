0
Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 21:33

Opposition Slams Netanyahu For Casting Blame for Oct. 7 On Military Reservists

Story Code : 1094086
Opposition Slams Netanyahu For Casting Blame for Oct. 7 On Military Reservists
“Every time, he does the same thing: tweets and then deletes, says it and then denies it. That’s his method,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said at the outset of his ‘Yesh Atid’ party’s faction meeting at the Knesset.

“Except this time, it won’t work for him. I am telling Netanyahu, we will not let you conduct this one-sided discussion,” he continued, adding that his party had originally not intended to play the blame game during wartime.

‘Yisrael Beytenu’ party head Avigdor Liberman and Labor chief Merav Michaeli went further in their criticism, calling on Netanyahu to resign.

During a Sunday night off-camera briefing to reporters, Netanyahu linked the reservist protest movement — in which thousands of reservists threatened to refuse to show up for duty if the government advanced its highly controversial ‘judicial’ overhaul bills — with Hamas’s decision to launch its October 7 operation.

This the second time Netanyahu has pushed blame for the major intelligence and operational failures on members of the military and security establishment, following previous comments that suggested that responsibility lay with the heads of ‘Israel’s’ intelligence services. Netanyahu has not joined a long list of other senior officials who have acknowledged their own responsibility for the severe strategic failure.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
5 November 2023
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
4 November 2023
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023