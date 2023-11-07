0
Tuesday 7 November 2023 - 21:34

US Media: Biden’s Military Aid Request for “Israel” Would Double Iron Dome Arsenal

Story Code : 1094087
The package includes $3 billion for Iron Dome which is equivalent to the combined amount appropriated by Congress for the weapons since 2010, according to data compiled by the Congressional Research Service.

The new Iron Dome launchers are equivalent to more than twice the current deployment.

The package includes funds to build up to 100 more Iron Dome launchers and at least 14,000 of its Tamir interceptors, Bloomberg quoted unnamed US officials as saying.

Currently, the 10 existing Iron Dome batteries each include three to four launchers, 20 Tamir missiles, and a battlefield radar.

In a statement, the Pentagon confirmed that of the $4 billion requested for munitions procurement, $3 billion was for Iron Dome, and $1 billion was for David’s Sling.

This comes as the apartheid “Israeli” regime has intensified its bombardment campaign against Gaza since October 7, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to decades of violence against Palestinians.

Palestinian officials in the besieged Gaza Strip say the “Israeli” regime has dropped more than 20,000 tons of explosives on the territory in its ongoing war of aggression.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from the incessant "Israeli" bombardment of the coastal territory stood at 10,022, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women.

It added that the number of those wounded over the past 31 days had risen to 25,408.

This bolstering of defense capabilities contributes to the comprehensive aid package offered by the US, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the “Israeli” entity’s security and stability in the region.
