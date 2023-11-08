All Bakeries in Northern Gaza Out of Service as Threat of Famine Looms

Islam Times - Gaza Interior Ministry Spokesperson Iyad al-Bazm said all the bakeries in the governorates of Gaza and northern Gaza have been taken out of service, threatening the lives of 900,000 people who are still there and refusing to be forcibly displaced.

"All the bakeries in the governorates of Gaza and northern Gaza are out of service, which puts at risk the lives of 900,000 people who are still refusing to be forcibly displaced despite the ‘Israeli’ occupation's efforts to push them out of their homes," according to the Interior Ministry in Gaza.The spokesperson pointed out that residents in shelters in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates "have not been spared from ‘Israeli’ bombardment," confirming that "no aid has reached Gaza and North Gaza for 32 days."Al-Bazm emphasized that "the safe passage announced by the occupation is a lie and has turned into a death passage after the crimes committed by the occupation there."The spokesperson further warned of ‘Israeli’ forces carrying out "massacres" and exerting psychological pressure "to force the residents of North Gaza and Gaza to leave their homes," adding that "there is no safe place in the strip, and the south cannot accommodate all these numbers under the siege."The ‘Israeli’ occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for 33 days in a row and rejects all international appeals for a ceasefire or a humanitarian truce.