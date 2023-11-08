US Warns “Israel” Against Gaza Reoccupation

Islam Times - The White House has expressed alarm over the possible “reoccupation” of Gaza, after the “Israeli” entity’s prime minister indicated that the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] would have “overall security responsibility” in the area following the conflict with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Asked to weigh in on the long-term plans for Gaza during an interview with CNN on Tuesday, “National Security” Council spokesman John Kirby urged the “Israel” entity to reconsider a lengthy military deployment.“The president still believes that a reoccupation of Gaza by ‘Israeli’ forces is not good. It’s not good for ‘Israel’; not good for the ‘Israeli’ people,” Kirby said without elaborating.“One of the conversations that Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has been having in the region is what does post-conflict Gaza look like? What does governance look like in Gaza? Because whatever it is it can’t be what it was on October 6. It can’t be Hamas.”The warning comes a day after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that the “Israeli” entity would have to take “security responsibility” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the current war with Hamas.Though Netanyahu did not share details about the plans for the enclave, his comments appear to contradict statements by “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, who previously stressed that “Israeli” troops must not be responsible for “day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip”.Netanyahu adviser Mark Regev later told CNN that the “Israeli” entity is “not talking about any sort of ongoing occupation of the Gaza Strip.” While he explained there would be an “Israeli” “security presence” in the area, he said “that doesn’t mean that ‘Israel’ is there to govern the Gazans.”The White House has vocally supported the “Israeli” entity’s military action in Gaza, but voiced skepticism over a new occupation of the territory, with President Joe Biden saying the decision would be a “big mistake.” Asked who should govern the area at an earlier press briefing, Kirby said officials “don’t have all the answers to that.”The IOF has carried out weeks of airstrikes and a ground invasion on Gaza, killing more than 10,000 Palestinians.