Op Al-Aqsa Flood Turning Point for Palestine’s Future: Hezbollah Deputy SG

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem hailed the “unprecedented” Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the ‘Israeli’ regime, describing it as a “turning point” for the future of Palestine.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood “is an exceptional operation which is unprecedented since the establishment of the Zionist regime in … 1948 and we believe it will be a turning point for the future,” Sheikh Qassem said during an interview with Press TV’s “Face to Face” program on Tuesday.“It planted the seeds which would lead to the regression and downfall of the regime, since it uncovered that the ‘Israeli’ security capabilities are extremely weak. The ‘Israeli’ army is very weak. And the politicians know nothing and cannot envision the future,” he added.The Hezbollah second-in-command went on to say that ‘Israel’ is “an artificial entity” which shows it has strength, on the face of it, but in reality, it has a deep weakness, not only in its occupation and aggressive project but also in the performance of its military and security apparatus.Sheikh Qassem further noted that “the great and marvelous” al-Aqsa Flood Operation was the work of a dignified and influential resistance” and was “indicative of courage, audacity and righteousness” of Palestinians.“We consider that what we are witnessing was a great operation which will impact … the Palestinian cause,” His Eminence said.Sheikh Qassem also noted that the objective of all resistance groups is to defeat Israel and gain victory. Therefore, he said, the resistance groups need to cooperate since “this operation was a great success.”“If any branch or any faction in resistance alliance is victorious, this means that all the resistance in the region has been victorious,” he emphasized.Regarding Hezbollah’s military action in support of the Palestinians, Sheikh Qassem said the Lebanese movement’s participation in this battle is part and parcel of the operation of the resistance, stressing that joint efforts are needed to put an end to ‘Israel’s’ aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.‘Israel’ launched its war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.‘Tel Aviv’ has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 10,328 Palestinians have been martyred in the strikes, most of them women and children, while nearly 26,000 others have been injured.Hezbollah has been fighting the ‘Israeli’ occupation since the regime launched an all-out invasion on Gaza last month.Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that all options are on the table against ‘Israel,’ urging the Zionist regime to stop its aggression against Palestinians in Gaza immediately.Speaking in a televised speech on Friday, Sayyed Nasrallah repeated that Hezbollah is ready for all possibilities.