US President Calls For 3-day Truce in Gaza

Islam Times - In a phone conversation with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden called for a 3-day ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Biden told Netanyahu in a call on Monday that a three-day fighting pause could help secure the release of some detainees, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two US and Zionist officials.The US official said that under a proposal being discussed between the US, the ‘Israeli’ regime, and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 detainees and use the pause to verify the identities of all the prisoners and deliver a list of names of the people it has detained.In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide opportunities to enable potential prisoner releases.The news comes while the US Congress has recently approved $14 billion in aid to the Zionist regime.The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's Palestinian Resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The ‘Israeli’ regime's brutal war on the Gaza Strip has left thousands of Palestinians martyred and injured.The Zionist regime has also cut off one of the most densely-populated places in the world from basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.