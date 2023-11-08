0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 08:25

IRGC Develops AI-Powered Vessels, Submarines

Story Code : 1094204
The IRGC forces have applied modern technologies and sciences, including artificial intelligence, to four main sectors, namely the drone, missile, vessel and submarine industries, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said.

He noted that the IRGC has manufactured unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) that can travel long distances and return home after conducting an operation.

The general noted that the AI-powered USVs and UUVs can receive commands, attack a specific target with a desired layout, carry out intelligence operations, and return to the base after carrying out a task.

In remarks in August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran has reached such a high level of expertise in the defense industry that major world powers are willing to acquire its achievements.

The top general said Iran’s numerous achievements and products, including modern, smart and effectual military systems used by the ground, naval, aerial, aerospace, missile, drone and cyber defense units, have elevated the components of the country’s power and strengthened its deterrent power.
