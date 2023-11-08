Russia Outmatches US in Hypersonic, Nuclear Capabilities: US Presidential Candidate
"Russia outmatches us right now in the nuclear capabilities. They outmatch us in hypersonic missiles as well," Ramaswamy told his supporters in Miami, Florida, TASS reported.
He added that at this point, Russia is "in alliance with China."
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta in an earlier interview that Russia has cutting-edge modern weapons that can destroy every potential adversary, including the United States.