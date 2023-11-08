0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 08:26

Russia Outmatches US in Hypersonic, Nuclear Capabilities: US Presidential Candidate

Story Code : 1094205
Russia Outmatches US in Hypersonic, Nuclear Capabilities: US Presidential Candidate
"Russia outmatches us right now in the nuclear capabilities. They outmatch us in hypersonic missiles as well," Ramaswamy told his supporters in Miami, Florida, TASS reported.

He added that at this point, Russia is "in alliance with China."

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta in an earlier interview that Russia has cutting-edge modern weapons that can destroy every potential adversary, including the United States.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
Haniyeh Met with Iran’s Leader Recently: Hamas
5 November 2023
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $425 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine
4 November 2023
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
US Greenlights Vicious ‘Israeli’ Strikes Against Palestinians in Gaza: Hamas
4 November 2023
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
US Military Conducts Drone Flights over Gaza Strip to Aid Israel
4 November 2023