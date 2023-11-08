Russia Outmatches US in Hypersonic, Nuclear Capabilities: US Presidential Candidate

Islam Times - Russia outmatches the United States in terms of nuclear and hypersonic capabilities, US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said.

"Russia outmatches us right now in the nuclear capabilities. They outmatch us in hypersonic missiles as well," Ramaswamy told his supporters in Miami, Florida, TASS reported.He added that at this point, Russia is "in alliance with China."Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta in an earlier interview that Russia has cutting-edge modern weapons that can destroy every potential adversary, including the United States.