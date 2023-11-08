US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants

Islam Times - The United States took charge of the management of Israel’s nuclear centers a few days after Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside Gaza.

had released reports earlier about how the US military commanders have taken charge of a series of operations against Gaza in the wake of the severe psychological distress experienced by a majority of Israeli military forces.New information suggests that Israel’s mismanagement of situation is not confined to the military sector, as the Americans have taken control of the Zionist regime’s atomic centers since two weeks ago.The Al-Aqsa Storm operation has “widened the gap and escalated the mistrust” in various layers of the Israeli regime’s military and security bodies.Prior to the war on Gaza, the Israeli army, particularly its air force, was grappling with strikes which resulted in the dismissal of a number of top generals. Moreover, the growing discord between the Israel Security Agency (aka Shabak or the Shin Bet) and the minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, had gone public.After the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, the rift and mistrust within the Israeli organizations became so critical that paralyzed their function and forced the Zionist leaders to plead for US help.Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post on his X account last week, pointed the finger at the heads of the Zionist regime’s security organizations for the defeat suffered during the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, but was forced to remove his post nine hours later due to mounting pressures and escalating disagreements.Sources have told Tasnim that the threat of use of nukes against Gaza issued by a number of Zionist officials has been made in coordination with the American officials.Asked in a radio interview on November 5 whether the Israeli regime should drop an atomic bomb on Gaza, far-right Israeli minister Amichai Eliyahu replied that it was an option.