‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief

Islam Times - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami censured the ‘Israeli’ war on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the defeat of the occupying entity and the decline of the United States constitute a source of peace and security for the world.

General Salami made the remarks in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, more than a month after the ‘Israeli’ regime, backed by the United States, launched a brutal onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza and claimed more than 10,000 innocent lives.“Today, the Zionist regime is like a decayed and rotten tooth that has been detached from its root and feels its early and rapid decline, and the Americans have accordingly realized the collapse of their image and credibility in the eyes of the world,” Salami said.Stressing that the political officials of the United States and the countries siding with it in the crimes perpetrated in Gaza are confused and bewildered, the IRG chief said, Americans act like someone who is drifting in an aimless way.Pointing to the fact that the United States has never been so isolated throughout its history, Salami said, “Today, the US has lost its previous standing in the world and is investing in a regime that has had no achievements for it, and this is the result of the lack of wisdom in the US ruling system.”The chief commander of the IRG added, “The defeat of the Zionist regime and the decline of the US are a source of peace and security for the world.”The death toll from the Zionist regime’s brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip surpassed 10,000 on Monday; one month after the occupying regime launched the war on the besieged area on October 7 when Palestinian resistance groups waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long atrocities against Palestinians.The regime has also cut off one of the most densely-populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.