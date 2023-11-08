0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 10:23

Red Cross Deplores ‘Moral Failing’ in Gaza Strip

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said on Tuesday that civilians in Gaza “are being forced to endure tremendous suffering and loss. This needs to stop.”

The ICRC president made the comment in a statement following an Israeli attack on its convoy of medical supplies heading for Gaza health facilities.

Spoljaric expressed concern over the massive destruction of the civilian infrastructure due to over a month of Israeli bombardment.

The ICRC president called for safe and sustained humanitarian access across Gaza and restoration of critical services like health care, water and electricity.

"Massive bombardments are gutting civilian infrastructure across Gaza, sowing seeds of hardship for generations to come," the ICRC statement said.

Israel has pressed ahead with its deadly war on Gaza for over a month now. The total death toll from the Israeli war since October 7th has topped 10,300. Over 6,500 of the victims are children and women as the regime keeps raining down bombs on residential buildings.

Spoljaric said she had been particularly shocked to see the suffering that children have had to endure.

"Children have been ripped from their families and held hostage. In Gaza, ICRC surgeons treat toddlers whose skin is charred from widespread burns," she said in the statement.

"The images of suffering, dead and wounded children will haunt us all. This is a moral failing," she added.

Meanwhile, an international rights group condemned the killing campaign by Israel saying the death toll from Palestinian children over the past month surpasses the total figure of those killed in the West Bank and Gaza since 1967.
