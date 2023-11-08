Gaza Families Forced to Bathe in Polluted Sea amid Unsanitary Conditions

Islam Times - Gaza, already grappling with severe conditions due to a month-long Israeli bombing campaign, is facing a growing humanitarian and environmental crisis as families displaced from their homes have resorted to bathing and washing in the polluted seawater.

Andaleeb al-Zaq, a 48-year-old mother displaced from the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza, highlighted the need for her family, consisting of 16 members, to bathe in the sea due to the chaotic and unsanitary conditions of the overcrowded school where they have taken shelter.The family sought refuge at Alif Elementary Boys' School, operated by the United Nations refugee agency, in Deir al-Balah, with the school's classrooms already filled with other displaced families. Consequently, they set up tents on the school grounds, where approximately 8,000 people are taking shelter.The lack of clean running water has led to the practice of families and children heading to the Mediterranean Sea to swim, bathe, and wash their clothes. Israel's month-long total siege on Gaza has limited the entry of essential supplies, including fuel, rendering Gaza's sole desalination plant non-operational.The severe devastation in Gaza, compounded by the blockade by Egypt and Israel, has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,569 Palestinians, primarily women and children. The destruction of basic infrastructure includes damage to 58 percent of all residential units, approximately 212,000 homes. Hospitals, operating on solar-powered generators due to electricity shortages, are also struggling to provide essential medical care.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported a limited number of trucks carrying vital water and sanitation supplies entering Gaza between October 21 and November 1. However, the amount remains insufficient to meet the essential needs of the 2.3 million population in the region.Imm Mahmoud, a displaced individual staying at the same school, expressed the dire situation, saying, "We have no water, no sanitation, no running sewage system. With this lack of basic hygiene, neither the adults nor the children are comfortable."Even before the recent conflict, inadequate sanitation infrastructure and electricity shortages led to the discharge of untreated sewage water into the sea, responsible for a significant portion of illnesses in Gaza.The Norwegian Refugee Council reported that the shutdown of wastewater treatment plants in October has caused more than 130,000 cubic meters of untreated sewage to flow into the Mediterranean daily, posing a severe environmental hazard.The control of Gaza's three major water pipelines rests with Israel, exacerbating the water crisis. Israel disconnected the water supply to northern Gaza on October 8. In the south, the water supply to Khan Younis was restored on October 15 but turned off again two weeks later. In the central Gaza Strip, authorities indicated a plan to restart water supplies on October 29, although residents reported that this has not occurred, and the tap water is either highly chlorinated or salty.Khalil al-Degran, a doctor and emergency supervisor at Deir al-Balah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, described the dire situation as "an environmental disaster and massive health crisis."Overcrowding in UNRWA schools, with an average of 70 people per classroom, has led to the spread of diseases and infections, including lung infections and intestinal flu.Residents have resorted to using the polluted sea for bathing, risking their lives in the process. An Israeli air raid on a group of children on the beach west of Deir al-Balah resulted in the death of three children and injuries to seven others.Families have no other choice but to continue bathing in the sea, given the unsanitary conditions in the overcrowded schools. Nasser Zayed, 60, emphasized the necessity of bathing in the sea as schools lack clean running water.For 17-year-old Rima Zaqqout, the schools are "disgusting," with foul-smelling toilets and piles of trash, making the sea a welcome respite amid the trying times they face.