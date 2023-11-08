0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 21:40

Nearly 40 Injured After Madrid Protest against Catalan Amnesty Degenerates into Melee

Story Code : 1094328
Nearly 40 Injured After Madrid Protest against Catalan Amnesty Degenerates into Melee
The protest started late on November 7 outside the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol, or PSOE), led by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. As part of negotiations to form a new government, he expressed support for an initiative to offer amnesty to Catalan separatists in a bid to win support for the PSOE from pro-independence Catalan parties. According to an RTVE broadcast, police began dispersing the demonstrators close to midnight. During the ensuing riot, around 39 people were injured, 29 of whom were law enforcement officers. According to the authorities, six people were detained, TASS reported.

The day before, on November 6, a similar protest took place at the headquarters of the PSOE that also led to clashes with police. As a result, three people were detained. Many rallies involving thousands of protesters against the amnesty proposal for Catalan separatists had already taken place earlier in Spain, but all ended without incident.

Sanchez expressed his support for the amnesty initiative at talks on forming a new Spanish government. On October 24 an agreement between the PSOE and the left-wing Sumar alliance was announced on forming a coalition government in the Iberian country. According to the results of Spain’s general elections in July, the PSOE won 121 seats in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies (lower house of the Cortes Generales, or Spanish parliament), while Sumar won 31 seats.

As a result, the two allied political forces lacked enough seats to bring Sanchez back as head of the government without bringing in another coalition partner. Thus, the PSOE must seek support from other parliamentary parties, including Catalan political forces that advocate for independence for the "autonomous community" of Catalonia in northeastern Spain.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023