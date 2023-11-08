Philippine Former President Arroyo Removed as Deputy House Speaker

Islam Times - The Philippines’ House of Representatives stripped Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo of the title of deputy speaker, demoting the former president to an ordinary member of the house.

At the plenary session, the members voted to replace Arroyo, who represents a district in Pampanga province, with a representative from Isabela province, Xinhua reported.Also unseated as deputy speaker was Representative Isidro Ungab from Davao City. A representative from Lanao del Sur province replaced him.Arroyo has yet to comment on the issue.In a statement, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said the decision to relieve Arroyo and Ungab of their posts was made by the house leadership “in its collective capacity and after careful deliberation”.“This decision stems from the fact that out of the nine Deputy Speakers, only Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership,“ he said.In May, Arroyo was also stripped of the title as senior deputy speaker of the House.