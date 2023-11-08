0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 21:42

Philippine Former President Arroyo Removed as Deputy House Speaker

Story Code : 1094329
Philippine Former President Arroyo Removed as Deputy House Speaker
At the plenary session, the members voted to replace Arroyo, who represents a district in Pampanga province, with a representative from Isabela province, Xinhua reported.

Also unseated as deputy speaker was Representative Isidro Ungab from Davao City. A representative from Lanao del Sur province replaced him.

Arroyo has yet to comment on the issue.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said the decision to relieve Arroyo and Ungab of their posts was made by the house leadership “in its collective capacity and after careful deliberation”.

“This decision stems from the fact that out of the nine Deputy Speakers, only Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership,“ he said.

In May, Arroyo was also stripped of the title as senior deputy speaker of the House.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023