Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 21:44

Israel Proved Perilous after Nuke Threat to Gaza: Raisi

Israel Proved Perilous after Nuke Threat to Gaza: Raisi
Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday morning, President Raisi said the silence and inaction of the international organizations on the Israeli crimes against Gaza have discredited these organizations in the eyes of the world.

“This issue, in addition to the great impression and regret, is a testimony of the right demand of the people of the world to replace the current oppressive structure with a just order," the president said, his official website reported.

Referring to the recent comments made by a Zionist official regarding the use of atomic bombs against the innocent and defenseless people of Gaza, Raisi said, "Today, the correctness of the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in considering the existence of this terrorist regime as dangerous for human society and the necessity of confronting it and defending the rights the oppressed people of Palestine have been proven to everyone."

Asked in a radio interview on November 5 whether the Israeli regime should drop an atomic bomb on Gaza, far-right Israeli minister Amichai Eliyahu replied that it was an option.

At least 10,328 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.

The Israeli regime is killing Palestinian children at an unprecedented rate, according to the rights group Defense for Children International-Palestine.
