Iraqi Resistance Group Targets US Base in Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday announced that it has targeted the US illegal base in Syria's Ash Shaddadi two times.

The Iraqi Resistance group said that it has targeted the US base with drones.The drones fired toward the illegal US base hit the desired targets, it added.In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Iraqi Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent days.After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.