Yemeni Army Shoots Down American MQ-9 Drone

Islam Times - The Yemeni army shot down an American MQ 9 drone, the Brigadier Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Wedneday.

Brigadier Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Yemeni air defense has shot down an American MQ-9 drone while carrying out a hostile and spying mission over Yemen's territorial waters to provide military support to Israeli regime."This drone was shot down with the appropriate weapon," the spokesman said.At the same time, Yahya Saree stressed Yemen's legitimate right to defend the country's security and confront threats.in his statement, Saree stated that hostile movements will not prevent the continuation of Yemen's military operations against the Zionist regime.