Hezbollah Attacks Inflict Casualties on Israeli Troops

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Hezbollah said its forces attacked on Wednesday two Zionist posts near Lebanon border, inflicting losses upon them.

In two successive statements, Hezbollah military media announced the Resistance fighters targeted with appropriate weapons an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity of the Shomera Base, causing confirmed injuries."In the afternoon of Wednesday, 8th November 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with appropriate weapons an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity of the Shomera Base, causing confirmed injuries," the Hezbollah statement said.The second statement indicated that, in response to the sinful Zionist aggression that targeted an ambulance for Al-Risala Islamic Scouts, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:00 in the afternoon of Wednesday 11/08/2023, attacked with direct weapons an Israeli infantry force near the Doviv Barracks, inflicting confirmed casualties.The Zionist Israeli regime confirmed the attacks, saying that two soldiers were wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon at troops in the area of the northern community of Dovev.