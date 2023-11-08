0
Wednesday 8 November 2023 - 23:03

Far-Right Minister Grants Tens of Thousands of Israelis Permits to Carry Weapons

Story Code : 1094347
Far-Right Minister Grants Tens of Thousands of Israelis Permits to Carry Weapons
"The Firearms Division received hundreds of thousands of requests for personal weapons licenses, and we have issued tens of thousands of conditional permits (without specifying the conditions) and actual licenses for personal weapons to eligible citizens,'' the far-right minister said on Telegram, Anadolu news a gency reported.

Ben-Gvir claimed the purpose for distributing weapons is to "protect Israelis from attacks".

He noted the opening of "hundreds of new reserve classes across the country" to teach Israelis how to carry and use firearms and the government has increased staff at the Firearms Division by "dozens of employees”.

"Due to the high demand on the Firearms Division, I urge everyone to be patient. Check your eligibility and go arm yourself," he said.

Ben-Gvir has been posting images and videos in recent weeks of himself distributing weapons to Israelis in the North, South and the West Bank.

Palestinians fear that Israel's policy of arming citizens may be a pretext for carrying out killings under the guise of "preventing attacks".
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
Washington Sees Largest Pro-Palestine Protest in US History
6 November 2023
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
Imam Khamenei: US Directly Involved in Masterminding Gaza War; ‘Israel’ Real Loser Forever
6 November 2023
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
Russian Submarine Completes Ballistic Missile Test Firing
5 November 2023
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
Hezbollah Shuts Down Israeli Spy Drone, Hitting Army Base
5 November 2023