Iran Urges Global Condemnation of Israel’s Nuclear Threat to Gaza

Islam Times - Iran’s nuclear chief stressed the need for global condemnation of an Israeli minister’s remarks that there is a possibility of using a nuclear bomb against Gaza.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) also said the remarks substantiate the assumptions about the regime’s possession of atomic bombs.“Once again, an official with the Zionist regime has admitted to its possession of nuclear weapons. More importantly, he undermined the fundamental principles of the international law and the UN Charter by making threats against the oppressed and innocent people of Gaza,” Eslami said.He added, “Even though some countries have already denounced the remarks, it is high time international organizations, especially the United Nations, broke their silence and took firm actions in the face of such audacity, which seriously jeopardizes international peace and security.”Eslami also urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its director general, Rafael Grossi, to adopt an independent and firm approach within the framework of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, especially on the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, Press TV reported.Iran’s nuclear chief also called on the IAEA to condemn the Israeli minister’s controversial remarks, which violate the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, and report to the United Nations Security Council on the fallout of Israel’s nuclear bombardment.Eslami’s reaction came days after Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said in an interview that dropping a nuclear bomb on the coastal territory was “one of the possibilities.”Asked about the fate of the Palestinian families in Gaza after nuking the strip, he said, “They can go to Ireland or deserts.”Eliyahu added that allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza was wrong, claiming, “There is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.” He also went as far as calling the innocent civilian population in Gaza “Nazis.”In response, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement said the remarks “did not come out of nowhere, but rather, is an expression of the level of decadence, Nazism, and sadism that is taking place in the corridors and minds of this occupying entity.”It added that the illegal entity is founded on killing and genocide, and treats others as animals.“International silence or inaction would encourage these murderous terrorists to continue the massacre of the century and the war of extermination against our people,” the press release said, adding, “It will turn the entire region into a volcano of flames that threatens the region and the world.”Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to harbor 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.The regime has, nevertheless, refused to either allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).