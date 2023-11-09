0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 08:51

Downing of US Drone Shows Yemen’s Steadfastness in Supporting Gaza: Ansarullah

Story Code : 1094438
Such operations will continue until Israel ends its bloody onslaught on the besieged Palestinian territory, Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

He made the pledge in a post shared on social media on Wednesday, after Yemen’s Armed Forces shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone which was conducting a “hostile espionage” operation in support of the Israeli regime.

“The downing of the American drone shows that our armed forces will continue their operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli acts of aggression stop,” he said.

Abdul Salam also noted that the Yemeni armed forces had reaffirmed their readiness to counter all hostile maneuvers against Yemen’s national sovereignty by bringing down the American UAV over the country’s territorial waters.

Over the past month, the Yemeni Army has carried out several missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets in response to the occupying regime’s war crimes in Gaza.

The prime minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government announced recently that Ansarullah fighters are “part of the Axis of Resistance” against Israel.

“It is one axis and there is coordination taking place, a joint operations room, and a joint command for all these operations,” Abdulaziz bin Habtour said, Press TV reported.

“We cannot allow this arrogant Zionist enemy to kill our people.”

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 10,569 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 26,475 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
