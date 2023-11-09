Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus

Islam Times - The Syrian Air Defense Force repelled the Israeli air attack on the area around Damascus on Wednesday night.

According to Iran press, quoting from the official Syrian news agency, SANA reported that three huge explosions were heard in the suburbs of Damascus.The media of the Zionist regime also claimed that Israel targeted an area in Damascus.Some local sources have said that Israel has bombed the area of al-Sida Zeinab in the suburbs of Damascus.A Lebanese reporter also stated: "The sound of Israeli fighter jets can still be heard in the sky of Lebanon, as if more attacks will target Damascus."So far, no news has been released about the possible casualties of these attacks.