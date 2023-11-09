0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 10:00

Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off

Story Code : 1094455
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Hamas official, Basim Naeem said that since the beginning of the invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli regime cut off water in the strip.

Naeem added: "90 percent of Gaza's potable water has been cut off, and residents of the strip are sometimes forced to use sea water to meet their needs, which has caused them some diseases."

He recalled that the residents of Gaza are in severe conditions such that getting a loaf of bread has become difficult due to the Israeli fighters' bombardment of bakeries.

Naeem called on the international community, including the UN, not to give in to the demands of the Zionist regime and to take immediate and practical action to break the siege of Gaza.

Israel has so far targeted 120 medical centers, disrupting servicing in some of them, while intensifying attacks on the Gazan hospitals, the Hamas official said. 

He reported that 49% of the victims of the recent Israeli bombings were from the southern areas of Gaza and that currently 2% of the strip's population have been killed, injured, or missing.

According to statistics presented by Gaza's Ministry of Health so far over 10,500 people have been martyred in Gaza, more than 4,300 of them are children and more than 2,800 are women, with over 26,475 missing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023