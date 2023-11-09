Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off

Islam Times - One of the Hamas Movement's leaders said it was shameful for the international community to let the Israeli regime cut off water to blackmail the residents of Gaza.

Hamas official, Basim Naeem said that since the beginning of the invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli regime cut off water in the strip.Naeem added: "90 percent of Gaza's potable water has been cut off, and residents of the strip are sometimes forced to use sea water to meet their needs, which has caused them some diseases."He recalled that the residents of Gaza are in severe conditions such that getting a loaf of bread has become difficult due to the Israeli fighters' bombardment of bakeries.Naeem called on the international community, including the UN, not to give in to the demands of the Zionist regime and to take immediate and practical action to break the siege of Gaza.Israel has so far targeted 120 medical centers, disrupting servicing in some of them, while intensifying attacks on the Gazan hospitals, the Hamas official said.He reported that 49% of the victims of the recent Israeli bombings were from the southern areas of Gaza and that currently 2% of the strip's population have been killed, injured, or missing.According to statistics presented by Gaza's Ministry of Health so far over 10,500 people have been martyred in Gaza, more than 4,300 of them are children and more than 2,800 are women, with over 26,475 missing.